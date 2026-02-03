South Sudan: Lives of Malnourished Children At Risk With Upsurge in Violence in South Sudan

3 February 2026
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

Juba/New York — More than 450,000 children are at risk of acute malnutrition as the hostilities are causing mass displacement and halting of critical health and nutrition services in Jonglei state, warned UNICEF in South Sudan.

An upsurge in violent clashes in Jonglei since the beginning of 2026 has reportedly left at least 250,000 people displaced, especially in the north and centre of the state.

"We are extremely concerned for women and children impacted by these violent clashes. We know that these areas have some of the highest levels of child malnutrition, and we know that a malnourished child without treatment is 12 times more likely to die," said UNICEF Country Representative Noala Skinner. "We are urgently calling for all parties to cease the violence and grant rapid, unimpeded, safe access for humanitarian aid and workers to reach highly vulnerable, displaced groups,"

Access to deliver emergency aid to those in need has been severely hampered. In addition, humanitarian agencies are impeded from reaching vulnerable populations due to restrictions on travel by river, air and road. Six counties in Jonglei state already have or are close to stock out of therapeutic foods - a lifesaving commodity for severely malnourished children.

Across the country UNICEF has recorded the closure of 17 health facilities due to conflict with associated nutrition services suspended. There have also been 10 incidents of looting of health and nutrition supplies, five in the state of Jonglei.

Despite access challenges UNICEF is responding to the crisis and has already dispatched water purification equipment, buckets and soap to Duk county in Jonglei where there are concerns over a cholera outbreak. Supplies have also been dispatched to Akobo in Jonglei state, including malaria treatment, therapeutic food for malnourished children and emergency health kits to treat just over 10,000 people.

