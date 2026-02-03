Angola: President João Lourenço Arrives in Dubai for the World Government Summit

Dubai — Angolan President João Lourenço arrived earlier this evening in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he will participate in the World Government Summit, which takes place from the 3rd to the 5th of this month.

The summit, considered one of the largest global forums dedicated to governance, public policies and international leadership, takes place under the motto "Shaping Future Governments" and will be attended by more than 45 Heads of State and Government, senior government officials, leaders of multilateral organizations and executives of large multinationals.

During two days of work, high-level delegations will debate topics related to leadership beyond national borders, the value of strategic partnerships, human capital, human development and investment in resilient economies.

João Lourenço is among the featured speakers on the second day of the event, participating in sessions dedicated to the future of investment in Africa, international cooperation and the role of governments in promoting sustainable economic growth, in an international context marked by geopolitical instability, digital transformation and growing social pressures.

The Angolan President will also take part in a presidential panel that will bring together the Heads of State of Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Sierra Leone and Ghana, focusing on the structural challenges of the African continent, the opportunities for attracting foreign investment and the institutional reforms necessary to reinforce the confidence of international markets.

The World Governments Summit 2026 is expected to bring together more than six thousand 250 participants, including policymakers, academics, business leaders and global experts, spread across more than 445 sessions and thematic panels.

The event also includes the preparation of 36 strategic reports, the launch of the third edition of the "Global Ministers Survey" and, for the first time, the holding of the World Summit of Laureates, with the participation of Nobel Prize winners and around 130 internationally renowned scientists.