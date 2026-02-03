Angola: Operation 'Stability' Detains 13 Individuals for Vandalism

Calumbo — At least 13 citizens accused of rioting and vandalizing public property in public areas were arrested in the last seven days by the National Police in the municipality of Calumbo, Icolo e Bengo province, ANGOP learned on Monday.

According to the police spokesperson, Euler Matari, the arrest of the accused, aged between 18 and 28, occurred as part of an operation called "Stability".

The alleged offenders, who carried out their acts of social disorder in Zango II, are members of a group called "300".

Euler Matari said that the operation aimed to reinforce the feeling of security in the community, and during the same period dismantled another group of alleged criminals called "Tropa SIC", composed of seven national citizens aged between 19 and 23.

They were involved in the crime of robbery using a firearm, specifically an AKM submachine gun, in the neighborhoods of "Tempo Muda," "Km30," and "Baia," in the municipality of Sequele.

Euler Matari announced that this group is wanted for several crimes, and two motorcycles were seized from them, one of which was a three-wheeled vehicle.

The police ask the public for continued cooperation, reporting all those who choose crime or social disorder so that they can be held criminally responsible.