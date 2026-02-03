Angola: IECA Reinforces Appeal for Responsible Use of Technological Means

Cuito — The Secretary-General of the Evangelical Congregational Church in Angola (IECA), Luciano Chianeke, reinforced, in the city of Cuito, Bié province, the appeal for the responsible use of technological means.

The religious leader made this appeal today, Monday, to the press, at the end of the presentation of the new provincial secretary of the IECA Synod in Bié, Herculano Chinganguela, to the Provincial Government, in an audience granted by Governor Celeste Adolfo.

In the pastor's view, technological means, especially telephones, created to facilitate human life, are becoming a real enemy of their users, due to their misuse.

He also said they are "killing" the good traditional practices inherent to African and Angolan cultural identity and compromising the process of quality education, based on ethical and moral values in educational institutions.

He continued, they are jeopardizing relationships and genuine family life, as well as replacing the role of parents and guardians in their children's education.

Faced with this reality, he appealed for responsible use on the part of users, so that they have the necessary importance in the lives of users and society in general.

For him, irresponsible use does not form people's character; on the contrary, it compromises their future by abandoning their true values.

Pastor Herculano Chinganguela was sworn in last Sunday during the Sunday service presided over by the general secretary of the IECA, Reverend Pastor Luciano Chianeke.

The Sunday service, held at the Sporting Pavilion in Bié, was witnessed by the governor of the province, Celeste Adolfo, and members of the Bié Government, pastors from the local IECA and other provinces, as well as representatives of other religious denominations.

Herculano Chinganguela, 71 years old and a native of Huambo province, replaces Reverend Martinho Sondjamba Diogo as the fourth secretary of the Bié provincial synod of the IECA (Evangelical Church of the Catholic Apostolic Church), founded in 2002.