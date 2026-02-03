Angola: IECA Reinforces Appeal for Responsible Use of Technological Means

2 February 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The Secretary-General of the Evangelical Congregational Church in Angola (IECA), Luciano Chianeke, reinforced, in the city of Cuito, Bié province, the appeal for the responsible use of technological means.

The religious leader made this appeal today, Monday, to the press, at the end of the presentation of the new provincial secretary of the IECA Synod in Bié, Herculano Chinganguela, to the Provincial Government, in an audience granted by Governor Celeste Adolfo.

In the pastor's view, technological means, especially telephones, created to facilitate human life, are becoming a real enemy of their users, due to their misuse.

He also said they are "killing" the good traditional practices inherent to African and Angolan cultural identity and compromising the process of quality education, based on ethical and moral values in educational institutions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He continued, they are jeopardizing relationships and genuine family life, as well as replacing the role of parents and guardians in their children's education.

Faced with this reality, he appealed for responsible use on the part of users, so that they have the necessary importance in the lives of users and society in general.

For him, irresponsible use does not form people's character; on the contrary, it compromises their future by abandoning their true values.

Pastor Herculano Chinganguela was sworn in last Sunday during the Sunday service presided over by the general secretary of the IECA, Reverend Pastor Luciano Chianeke.

The Sunday service, held at the Sporting Pavilion in Bié, was witnessed by the governor of the province, Celeste Adolfo, and members of the Bié Government, pastors from the local IECA and other provinces, as well as representatives of other religious denominations.

Herculano Chinganguela, 71 years old and a native of Huambo province, replaces Reverend Martinho Sondjamba Diogo as the fourth secretary of the Bié provincial synod of the IECA (Evangelical Church of the Catholic Apostolic Church), founded in 2002.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.