Angola: Luanda Carnival 2026 - União Amazonas Do Prenda Group Reaches 65 Percent Preparation for the Parade

Luanda — The group's secretary-general, Domingos Mboloy, announced on Monday that the União Amazonas do Prenda carnival group has completed approximately 65% of its preparations for the carnival parade on the 16th of this month in Luanda.

The SG who was speaking to ANGOP said that the rehearsals are progressing well and the expectation is that by the 7th of this month the entire group will be well-coordinated.

"We are on the right track in terms of choreography, dance, panels, and costumes."

Domingos Mboloy added that the group will present the theme "The Wonders of Angola and Our Riches," highlighting tourism and the country's cultural and natural potential.

Regarding funding, he explained that the group received only 10% of its usual budget, corresponding to one million kwanzas for class A and 500,000 kwanzas for the children's class, an amount considered insufficient to cover all expenses.

The secretary-general expressed confidence and predicts winning the carnival in class A, after having achieved fourth place in the 2025 edition.

"We are working to correct the mistakes of the last edition and improve our performance, in order to guarantee a place on the podium. The goal is to be among the top three; I know it's not easy, the order of the parade demands a lot from us, so we have to work hard," he emphasized.

União Amazonas do Prenda is one of the most emblematic carnival groups in Luanda, representing the municipality of Maianga in the competitive Class A of the Luanda Carnival.

The group emerged in 1987 and quickly stood out, becoming one of the most prestigious.

In the 2025 edition, the group stood out for presenting a theme focused on honoring the kingdoms of Angola, reinforcing national identity and ancestry in the Nova Marginal parade.

The group also has a children's branch, Cassule do Amazonas do Prenda, which has obtained excellent results, such as second place in the 2023 Carnival. AB/ASS/DAN/DOJ