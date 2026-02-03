Angola: Ministry of Health Intensifies Vaccination Campaign in Luanda

Luanda — The Provincial Coordinator of the Expanded Program on Immunization, Felismina Miguel Neto said on Monday that the Ministry of Health (MINSA) will intensify, starting this Monday in Luanda, the routine vaccination campaign that aims to immunize approximately 56,000 girls against cervical câncer.

According to Felismina Neto, the campaign, under the slogan "Take advantage of every opportunity to vaccinate women and children," will run for 15 days, from the 2nd to the 16th of this month, and aims to reinforce prevention against the disease in children, adolescents, and adults.

According to the information provided, the main focus is to reach girls already registered in the system and enrolled in the education system, as well as those who have completed nine years of age.

This time, the initiative also covers babies from 6 months to under 5 years old, who will benefit from the measles vaccine, where they will be given the vitamin A supplement.

During the campaign, vaccines against yellow fever and hepatitis B will also be administered, intended for newborns and adults.

Coordinator Neto, added that to ensure greater mobilization of families, health teams will be on the ground in the 16 municipalities of Luanda, supported by floats.

The vaccination actions will take place in communities, residences, markets and schools, whenever people belonging to the target groups are identified.

The health authorities also informed that two meetings were held at the Provincial Office, with media coverage, with the aim of raising awareness and preparing families for the presence of health teams on the ground.

The Ministry reinforces that the vaccine against cervical cancer is intended for girls aged 9 to 12 years and appeals for the collaboration of the population, emphasizing that the initiative represents an important act of citizenship and promotion of public health.