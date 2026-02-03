Angola: Cuanza-Norte Identifies 63 Tourist Attractions to Diversify the Economy

2 February 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — The Government of Cuanza-Norte will make better use of 63 tourist attractions to diversify the local economy, announced the provincial governor, João Diogo Gaspar.

Tourist attractions include the Zanga caves, the Muanda waterfalls, the Santa Isabel water source and the Kilombo tourist center, in the municipality of Cazengo.

According to the governor, who was speaking to the press on Sunday after visiting these tourist attractions, the 63 locations identified are on the government's list for greater publicity and attracting tourists to the province.

The government, he maintained, will continue to invest in improving access roads to tourism areas, especially the historic town of Massangano, which was transformed into the provisional capital of Angola, at the time of the occupation of Luanda by the Dutch, during the 16th century.

He informed that partnerships with hotel units and agencies to train young people as tourist guides and in marketing are also part of the strategies to boost the tourism sector, to publicize the potential of tourism in the province's 17 municipalities.

Cuanza-Norte is also open to private investment for the construction of hotel and restaurant infrastructure in the Kilombo botanical garden, which was considered a worthy place for promoting tourism in several dimensions.

João Diogo Gaspar considered that the focus on tourism represents one of the strategies of the Government of Cuanza-Norte to transform the province, not just a place of passage, but a stopover for all those who wish to explore the historical and socio-cultural reality of Angola.

For the governor, there are conditions for making better use of the province's tourism potential with a view to developing the economy and generating jobs, especially for youth.

He said that Cuanza-Norte has a great tradition in promoting religious tourism, as it annually welcomes more than 100 thousand faithful on occasions of Catholic pilgrimages to the sanctuaries of Nossa Senhora das Victórias (Massangano), Santo António de Cahenda (Samba Caju) and Nossa Senhora Auxiliadora (Ndalatando).LJ/IMA/YD/DOJ

