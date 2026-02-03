Angola: Inclusive Sanitation On the Coast of Benguela Valued At 150 Million Dollars

2 February 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lobito — The inclusive sanitation project for coastal cities in the province of Benguela, to be implemented by the National Water Directorate, is valued at 150 million dollars, ANGOP learned on Monday.

According to the specialist from the aforementioned department, Joana Abílio, who was speaking to Lobito radio station, the project, financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Angolan government, will last five years.

"The objective is to improve access to sanitation services in the five municipalities, namely Lobito, Catumbela, Benguela, Navegantes and Baía Farta", she explained.

According to her, the Lobito and Benguela Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTP) will be remodeled and expanded to increase their capacity.

In addition, the installation of new infrastructure for the treatment of fecal sludge is also planned, to serve informal settlements where it is not possible to provide networked sanitation services.

The person in charge explained that those locations will have septic tank collection and cleaning services, as well as sludge transportation until they are specialized in fecal sludge.

"A survey was recently carried out of what exists in the five municipalities to understand current sanitation practices", she stated.

Joana Abílio also informed that the contracts have already been signed and the works will begin soon.

She revealed, on the other hand, that DNA intends to get in touch with the communities so that they can make their contributions and later come up with tariff proposals adapted to each of the municipalities.

The project, launched in 2024, will provide several jobs, with local labor, some of which will be temporary and others permanent, because technical assistance, supervision and other services will be needed, according to Joana Abílio.

