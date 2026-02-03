Angola: Cabinda Hosts a Central Event Celebrating the 4th of February

Luanda — The province of Cabinda, in the north of the country, hosts, on Wednesday, the central event of the celebrations of the Day of the Beginning of the Armed Struggle for National Liberation, which this year marks the 65th anniversary of the event.

The ceremony, according to a press release from the Ministry of Territorial Administration sent this Monday to ANGOP, will be led by the Minister of State and Head of the Military House of the President of the Republic, Francisco Pereira Furtado.

The celebrations take place under the motto "Preserving the Values of the Fatherland, Let Us Honor Our Heroes" and include the laying of a wreath in honor of the fighters of February 4, 1961, the inauguration of social infrastructures in the province and the holding of a political event.

The date constitutes one of the most relevant milestones in the contemporary history of Angola, as it symbolizes the beginning of the struggle that led to National Independence.

The celebrations aim to reinforce the patriotic spirit, value the legacy of national heroes and mobilize citizens to commit to consolidating peace, national reconciliation and the country's sustainable development, the note indicates. .

The commemorative program takes place from the 1st to the 28th of February throughout the national territory and in diplomatic missions, with the promotion of educational, cultural and sporting activities, aimed at extolling the heroic deeds of the combatants and preserving historical memory. ART/DOJ