Angola: Forestry Development Institute Defends Technological Solutions for Environmental Surveillance

Dundo — The director of the Forestry Development Institute (IDF) in Lunda-Norte, Teodoro Capingana, stated on Monday that the province's forest density requires technological solutions, such as the use of drones to be able to monitor areas in real time, identify illegal logging, poaching, burning, among other illicit activities.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official said that the implementation of technological solutions, a proposal already presented to the Ministry of the Environment, would be an effective alternative to make up for the shortage of environmental inspectors in the province.

He stated that the shortage of inspectors, lack of transport and technological means, such as surveillance cameras and georeferencing systems for operations in difficult-to-access areas, constitutes one of the factors for the increase in poaching in the district.

Teodoro Capingana reported that the indiscriminate slaughter of animals in the municipalities of Lucapa, Xá-Cassau, Cambulo, Caungula, Cuango and Luremo, is causing a significant reduction in animals such as wild boar, pacaça, golungo, springbok, elephant, hippopotamus, buffalo and boa constrictor.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We do not have the human, logistical and technological conditions to combat this and other phenomena that put our ecosystem at risk, which is why we have been working with the responsible ministry to implement technological solutions for an effective combat", he highlighted.

He also highlighted the need for the involvement of traditional authorities in the fight against the indiscriminate slaughter of trees and animals, through awareness-raising and environmental education actions, in collaboration with the IDF.

On the other hand, he said that the province of Lunda-Norte has an area of productive forestry exploration estimated at 5 million hectares, awaiting investors for its exploration.

Currently, he said, timber exploitation is carried out on a small scale, by small concessionaires who carry out the activity at levels below two cubic meters.

Lunda-Norte, made up of 19 municipalities and an estimated population of more than one million inhabitants, is characterized by rich biodiversity, with emphasis on the Carumbo Lagoon region, which has diverse ecosystems, including forests, savannas and wetlands.

The region is part of the Angolan biomes, with fauna and flora associated with tropical zones.