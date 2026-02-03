Angola: Police Seize 469 Diamond Stones

2 February 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Police in the province of Lunda-Norte seized, last week, 469 diamond stones of various carats, for illegal exploration, possession and trafficking, as part of "Operation connection", ongoing since October 2025.

According to the Institutional Communication and Press Office of the Provincial Command of the National Police in Lunda-Norte, which presented the data this Monday, one million and 350 thousand kwanzas, one thousand and 300 dollars and two thousand and 210 liters of fuel were also seized, among other means.

The events occurred in the municipalities of Lucapa, Lóvua, Dundo, Cambulo and Canzar, according to the institution, highlighting that the seized diamonds will be delivered to ENDIAMA EP as faithful custodian.

In the same operation, according to the source, 604 citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were repatriated, due to illegal entry and stay in the national territory, through the border posts in the municipalities of Camaxilo, Luremo, Chitato, Lóvua and Canzar.

The Institutional Communication and Press Office states that the immigrants, accompanied by 55 children, intended to settle in mining areas to mine for diamonds.

Lunda Norte shares 770 kilometers of border with DRC.

