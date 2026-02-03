Angola: Full Transfer of Flights to AIAAN Ends in March

Icolo E Bengo — The completion of the transfer of airline operations, from 4 de Fevereiro Airport (Luanda) to Dr António Agostinho Neto Airport (AIAAN), in Icolo e Bengo, is scheduled for March this year, announced on Monday, the director of airport operations and cargo, Soraia de Sousa.

The official made this revelation to the press, after the arrival of the Boeing 737-800 from Royal Air Maroc, at AIAAN, which will henceforth definitively stop operating at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda.

According to Soraia de Sousa, with the integration of the companies Air Maroc, Turkish Airlines Royal and Asky Airlines, today, 99.9% of transfers from international flights from 4 de Fevereiro in Luanda to AIAAN, in Icolo e Bengo, are consolidated with AIAAN.

Therefore, she said, only the South African company, Air Link, is missing, whose transfer is scheduled for March 1st, when the operator transfer process will be completed.

The director informed that the flow of passengers is satisfactory and has increased every day, according to the transfer of companies, with more than 188 thousand international travelers, including TAAG.

"We are working with the teams to improve, to continue providing an excellent service, looking at passenger satisfaction", she said.

She informed that the company Asky Airlines, from Togo, will have six weekly flight frequencies, while Royal Air Maroc and Turkish Airlines will have three each.

In turn, Airson Celestino, director of facilitation and security at AIAAN, stated that they have several projects in the pipeline to increase services as demand grows.

"We don't intend to have here just what we had on the 4th of February, in terms of companies and passengers. The idea is to expand to new companies, new routes and new services", she declared.

She informed that with the goal of 99.9% of companies operating in the AIAAN, there was a need to adapt the teams in terms of numbers and quality of passenger service.

She clarified that this airport is more adapted to the operating model that facilitates operational efficiency.

The infrastructure adds much more in terms of size and better adaptation to what are the best international civil aviation practices.

This time, the companies TAAG - Linhas Aéreas de Angola, TAP (Portugal), Emirates Airlines (United Arab Emirates), Air France (France), Qatar Airways (Middle East), Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopia) and Lufthansa (Germany) are operating at AIAAN. This Monday (02), the companies Air Maroc (Morocco), Turkish Airlines Royal (Turkey), and Asky Airlines (Togo) joined the AIAAN. AJQ/DOJ