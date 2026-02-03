Angola: Zambian Ambassador Strengthens Relations With Government of Moxico Leste

Cazombo — The ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to Angola, Elias Munshya, traveled to Cazombo, the provincial headquarters of Moxico Leste, to strengthen relations with the local government, during which he visited the road works, the Provincial Government's temporary headquarters building and the local Photovoltaic Plant.

During the visit, the diplomat showed special interest in the photovoltaic plant, obtaining detailed information about its operation and impact on the supply of energy to the population.

The governor of Moxico Leste, Crispiniano dos Santos, highlighted that the works reflect the strategy of the Angolan Executive, under the guidance of President João Lourenço, to improve the living conditions of the population.

The Ambassador should continue visiting other municipalities in the province, including Luau and Luaucano. YD/DOJ