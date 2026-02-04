Sudan: Free Press Awards 2025 - Sudanese War Reporter Wins Newcomer of the Year

The Hague — Sudanese journalist Almigdad Hassan has been named as Newcomer of the Year, at the Free Press Awards 2025, which were presented during Free Press Live, an annual event dedicated to press freedom, independent journalism, and the global fight for access to truthful information in Nieuwspoort in The Hague, the Netherlands today.

The jury for this year's awards cited "Almigdad' s dedication, courage, and ability to deliver compelling, accurate reporting under extreme conditions," which earned him the Newcomer of the Year - Hans Verploeg Award 2025.

Almigdad Hassan is one of the very few Sudanese journalists who stayed in Khartoum when war broke out in 2023. Working almost entirely with his iPhone, he provided raw frontline reporting from bombed buildings and active combat zones, becoming a crucial source for multiple Arab media outlets. His images and reports brought to light a conflict that might otherwise have remained invisible, reaching millions of viewers worldwide.

Reacting to his win, Hassan said: "This award belongs first to Sudan -- to its people enduring unimaginable suffering yet refusing to lose their humanity. My journey from pharmacy to journalism during war is a gift from God, strengthened by my family's unwavering support, friends, colleagues, and Al Arabiya Network, especially my colleagues in the Sudan bureau. I'm deeply grateful to Free Press Unlimited for this recognition and to those who nominated me."

Most Resilient Journalist

The award for Most Resilient Journalist was won by to Ulviyya Guliyeva, an Azerbaijani journalist who has continued her work under extreme repression and personal risk. At the time of receiving this award, Ulviyya has been unjustly detained for months at the Baku Detention Center, yet she persists in reporting from inside prison without medical care, documenting human rights violations, interviewing fellow political prisoners, and ensuring that the truth does not fall silent.

Free Press Awards

The annual Free Press Awards are organised by Free Press Unlimited an international press freedom organisation that collaborates with over 300 media partners worldwide, to make independent news and information available to everyone.

From all nominations, the jury selected journalists whose work stood out for its impact, courage, quality, and perseverance. While every nominated journalist showed remarkable dedication to independent journalism, these two winners exemplify what the Free Press Awards seek to honour: journalists who continue to serve the public interest under immense pressure, the jury said, emphasising that "every nominated journalist is worthy of recognition. The nominees represent the courage, persistence, and integrity required to practise journalism in increasingly hostile environments worldwide. The winners were selected not because others fell short, but because their stories and impact stood out in an already exceptional field."