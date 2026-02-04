Sudan Army Enters Kadugli As Siege Is Lifted After More Than Two Years

Kadugli / Delling — Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) troops entered Kadugli, breaking a siege on the South Kordofan state capital that had lasted for more than two years after fierce fighting on the outskirts of the city, on Tuesday morning.

According to regional media reports, the advance followed days of heavy clashes along the main road linking Kadugli with Delling, where SAF and allied forces fought positions held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). Military sources cited by other outlets said troops manoeuvred around some defensive positions north of the city before moving into the centre.

Residents poured into the streets in spontaneous celebrations as military convoys rolled in. Witnesses described crowds gathering along main roads and at key entrances to welcome the troops, ending a blockade that had driven up prices, restricted supplies, and forced large numbers of civilians to flee.

The development comes just over a week after government forces reopened access to Delling, another major town in South Kordofan that had also been under siege. The blockade on Kadugli, imposed by the RSF and SPLM-N, severely disrupted trade and movement. Local sources have long reported soaring food prices and worsening humanitarian conditions as goods struggled to reach the city.

Aid agencies and UN data previously cited by relief organisations indicate the siege created famine-like conditions, and that a large majority of the city's residents were displaced during the blockade. Delling faced similar hardship.

Civilians in both Kadugli and Delling have also endured repeated artillery and drone attacks during the conflict, with residential neighbourhoods and health facilities reportedly struck.

In a press statement today, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, praised what he described as the lifting of the siege and renewed his pledge that the army would push westwards. He said there would be no truce while the RSF continued to hold cities and block roads.

"We respond to all calls for peace," he said, "but we will not sell the blood of the Sudanese, nor bargain away their rights." He added that army forces would reach Darfur and that "every inch of Sudan" would be recaptured.

Maj Mutawakkil Ali, spokesperson for the Joint Force, said allied units including the 14th Division had linked up inside the city. He described a "historic popular reception", with residents ululating and cheering as troops advanced.

Political figures also welcomed the development. Mubarak Ardol, a leader in the Democratic Bloc, said Kadugli had endured years of hardship and that reopening the city marked "a new phase of hope, communication and stability".

Aid groups say reopening access could now allow traders and humanitarian organisations to resume transporting food and essential supplies into Kadugli, although key roads in the wider region remain insecure or under the control of armed groups.