Tanzania Embarks On the Use of Drones to Increase Agricultural Productivity

Dar es Salaam — PRIME Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, today, February 3, 2026, officially launched the use of drones aimed at increasing productivity in the agricultural sector.

The launch took place in Dar es Salaam during the opening of the African Conference on Sustainable Use of Agricultural Tools.

Speaking at the event, Anna Mwangamilo, Director of Agricultural Tools at the Ministry of Agriculture, said the drones have the capacity to spray up to 3.5 acres in just 10 minutes. She added that each drone's tank can carry 60 liters of liquids or 60 kilograms of dry substances, such as pesticides.

Mwangamilo further explained that a single drone can cover an area of eight meters at a time while in operation, which will facilitate pest control and improve efficiency in the use of modern agricultural tools.

The drones have been handed over to the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) in collaboration with the Tanzania Cashew Board, the Authority for Regulation of Grains and Mixed Crops (COPRA), and the Department of Agricultural Tools under the Ministry of Agriculture.