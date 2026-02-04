Ethiopia: PM Stresses Need for Reimagining Ethiopia's Peace Building, Conflict-Resolution Mechanisms

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged a fundamental rethinking of Ethiopia's peace-building and conflict-resolution mechanisms, identifying the long-standing reliance on force, a culture of betrayal, and external fears of Ethiopia's growth as key factors behind the country's persistent lack of peace.

Addressing members of the House of People's Representatives, he said Ethiopians have historically been conditioned to resolve disagreements through force rather than dialogue, a practice that has hindered lasting peace and national cohesion.

According to him, this culture of confrontation is deeply rooted and often begins at the family level, shaping broader political and social behaviors that later manifest in conflicts.

He stressed that achieving sustainable peace requires transforming political culture and social norms by prioritizing dialogue, trust, and mutual understanding over coercion and division.

The premier's remarks come amid ongoing national efforts to promote reconciliation and strengthen institutional mechanisms aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability across the country.

Regarding the historic inclusive national dialogue, Prime Minister Abiy said the present generation must build and shape the country through dialogue.

From this perspective, the National Dialogue Commission has identified key agendas and has been carrying out commendable work, he added.

"Going forward, it (the commission) is expected to engage a broad range of participants in deep discussions on these agendas and to present ideas accordingly. The process so far has also shown that Ethiopians share closely aligned interests and aspirations."

Regarding this year's election, PM Abiy reiterated that the government is working intensively to ensure that the election is peaceful, fair, and inclusive.

"With regard to the election, my response to the Ethiopian people is: Let us judge it by the results. One point I want to state with confidence is that this parliament will be a place where many diverse voices are heard in various ways."

He also expressed his hope that the election will be conducted peacefully, and the forces participating in the election will benefit from it.

During his address to the parliament, the PM also emphasized that the people of Tigray must be actors in the political arena, affirming that the people of Tigray want peace and development.

"They are peace-loving people who want to overcome their current hardships, work hard, and transform their lives through their own efforts. They also want to work together and grow in cooperation with their fellow Ethiopians."

However, Abiy emphasized that the people of Tigray have not been actors in the political arena; instead, they have merely been a stage on which others perform. A stage is something others play on; it does not act by itself.

"Therefore, the people of Tigray must become actors in their own right. To achieve this, a new political mindset is required. Politicians in Tigray must also transition from being supporting actors to becoming leading actors."

Regarding the Horn of Africa region, Abiy said the region has been stitched together to prevent it from tearing apart and patched to keep it from unraveling.

Although it is home to peoples who are closely connected by culture and language, it is also a region marked by intense rivalry and external interference, he said, adding that "the issue of shared waters has complicated matters further, drawing in external actors into our internal affairs and turning what should have been mutual support into a source of conflict."

"For this reason, the region faces its own set of challenges, and significant efforts are underway to address and resolve them. I believe these efforts will succeed."