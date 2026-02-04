Ethiopia, Red Sea Naturally Inseparable Entities, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the Red Sea are inseparable entities, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, emphasizing the nation's inevitable access to this vital waterway.

Addressing the House of People's Representatives today, the Prime Minister elaborated on Ethiopia's historical and geographical ties to the Red Sea, likening the two as intrinsic to one another.

He stressed that denying Ethiopia access to the sea contradicts natural laws, comparing human life cycles to the necessity for Ethiopia and the Red Sea to coexist.

"Ethiopia, with a population of approximately 130 million, requires a mere 50 kilometers of the coastline, a stark contrast to the 25 million people occupying the expansive 5,000 kilometers of coast across Somalia, Djibouti, and Eritrea."

Ethiopia's quest for access to sea has not stemmed from militaristic ambitions, the PM pointed out, but from a desire for equitable dialogue and cooperative growth.

He proposed potential solutions such as sharing investments in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Ethiopian Airlines or exploring land swaps to foster peaceful negotiations.

PM Abiy noted that past conflicts have hindered regional development but insisted that amicable resolutions are possible.

"We must grow together without destroying each other through agreements and market laws," he noted, reiterating the determined but peaceful quest for Ethiopia's rightful access to the Red Sea.