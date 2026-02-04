Ethiopia: Some 2.6 Million Ethiopians Secured Jobs in Six Months - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Some 2.6 million Ethiopians have benefited from job opportunities over the past six months, according to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Speaking on employment creation today, he told the House of People's Representatives that this achievement reflects the government's commitment to expanding work opportunities across the country.

He stated that more than 670,000 citizens have secured employment in just the last 20 days alone.

This happened due to corridor deployments in the capital city and regional cities, industry, and agriculture, mines, and mega projects as well as the new free trade zones.

The PM added that overseas employment in six months grew to 350,000, out of which up to 10,000 were skilled professionals.

Compared to the same period last year, PM Abiy said, jobs have increased significantly in the past six months.