Somalia: From Davos to Dubai - Somaliland President Steps Onto the Global Stage Again At the World Governments Summit

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, is attending the World Governments Summit in Dubai for the second consecutive year, reinforcing Somaliland's push to deepen its engagement with global leaders and international partners.

The annual summit, hosted by the United Arab Emirates, is one of the world's most prominent platforms on governance and future policy. This year's edition brings together more than 35 heads of state and government, delegations from over 150 countries, and around 500 ministers, alongside representatives of international organisations and global business leaders.

Participation at this level highlights Somaliland's growing presence in international forums. During the summit, President Irro is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials and international stakeholders, focusing on cooperation, investment opportunities and Somaliland's experience in peace-building and governance.

Officials say the summit provides Somaliland with an important diplomatic platform to present its development priorities, strengthen partnerships and expand international cooperation, particularly in areas such as governance innovation, technology, and sustainable development.

The Dubai meetings follow President Irro's recent attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 20, where he met heads of state and global business leaders to promote Somaliland's economic and diplomatic agenda. Those engagements, officials said, were aimed at positioning Somaliland as a reliable strategic partner for stability, development and investment in the Horn of Africa.

President Irro is leading a high-level delegation that includes the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, the minister of the presidency, the minister of minerals and energy, the minister of religious affairs and endowments, the chief of staff to the president, Somaliland's ambassador to the UAE and the president's adviser on foreign affairs.

Somaliland's second consecutive appearance at the World Governments Summit underscores the government's broader efforts to expand the country's international engagement, strengthen diplomatic relations, and position it as a constructive and reliable partner in regional and global affairs