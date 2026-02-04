Kenya Mourns Death of Last Mau Mau General Kiambati Wa Njora At 106

Nairobi — Kenya is mourning the death of General Kiambati wa Njora, the last surviving general of the Mau Mau movement, who passed away at the age of 106, marking the end of an era in the country's struggle for independence.

A revered freedom fighter, General Kiambati played a significant role in the armed resistance against British colonial rule.

He hailed from Nyandarua County, a region widely regarded as a cradle of some of the most formidable fighters during the violent Mau Mau uprising of the 1950s.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led tributes, expressing deep sorrow over the passing of the legendary liberation hero.

"I have learnt of the demise of General Kiambati wa Njora with great pain and sad memories of our struggle for freedom as a nation," Gachagua said.

He said General Kiambati would be remembered alongside thousands of Africans who laid down their lives in the fight for independence, naming iconic Mau Mau commanders including General Dedan Kimathi, Mukami Kimathi, General China Waruhiu, General Mwariama, General Mathenge, General Mbaria, General Kubu Kubu, General Tanganyika, and General Baimungi.

"They fought with bare hands even as bombs and bullets rained on them," Gachagua said.

The former deputy president recalled the atrocities suffered by Mau Mau fighters, including the Lari Massacre, and condemned the betrayal by homeguards and collaborators who aided British colonial forces during the insurgency.

"May Almighty God have mercy on General Kiambati and all other generals for the sacrifices they made for Kenya against all odds," he added.

"May the tree of freedom they fought for never dry, even in the modern-day shift from colonial hands to the hands of new rulers."

Nyandarua Senator John Methu also paid tribute, extending condolences to the family of the late freedom fighter.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family of General Kiambati wa Njora, the last remaining General of the Mau Mau movement, on his passing at 106 years," Methu said.

General Kiambati's death closes a defining chapter in Kenya's long and painful journey to independence.

His legacy, alongside that of fellow Mau Mau fighters, remains a powerful reminder of the courage, resilience, and sacrifice that shaped the nation's freedom.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.