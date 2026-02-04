Mozambique: Chapo Encourages Continued Battle Against Terrorism

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has encouraged the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS) to continue fighting islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado with bravery in order to guarantee the return of displaced populations to their areas of origin.

Speaking on Tuesday, in Maputo, at a ceremony marking Mozambican Heroes' Day, the anniversary of the assassination of the founder and first President of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), Eduardo Mondlane, on 3 February 1969, the FDS remains determined in waging its fundamental struggle, which is to eradicate terrorism.

"Our Forces, with the support of Rwandan forces and Tanzanian forces on the border, remain determined in this fight, allowing the return of populations to their areas of origin and the resumption of gas projects in the Rovuma Basin, as happened with Total Energy, which, on January 29th, announced the resumption of the project in Afungi, to proceed with the construction of the gas liquefaction plant', he said.

Chapo believes that national unity is crucial for the country's continuous fight against any kind of threat.

"National unity is a weapon that continues to be relevant today as the secret to our victory as Mozambican people. Both on the front lines, and in their clandestine struggles, our nationalist heroes continued the battle with courage until the downfall of colonialism', he said.

Despite the recent improved security in Cabo Delgado, "terrorism remains our great challenge', said Chapo. "But while we are fighting terrorism, we are not stopping the development of Cabo Delgado and of Mozambique'.

The latest examples of such development were the inauguration of a fish processing factory in the Cabo Delgado district of Mocimboa da Praia on 29 January, and the inauguration of a graphite processing plant in the neighbouring province of Niassa.

Chapo pledge to continue rebuilding facilities destroyed in the 2004 post-election rioting "so as to guarantee the normal functioning of public and private infrastructures, including the restoration of basic services such as electricity, water supply, health care and roads, to create better living conditions for the Mozambican people'.