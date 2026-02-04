Kenya Formally Launches Candidature of Judge Phoebe Okowa for Full Term At World Court

Nairobi — Kenya has formally launched the candidature of Judge Phoebe Okowa for election to a full term at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) covering the period 2027-2036.

Speaking during the launch, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei said Kenya was proud to present Judge Okowa to the international community, describing her as a trailblazer whose career has significantly shaped global jurisprudence.

"Kenya is proud to formally launch the candidature of Judge Phoebe Okowa for a full term at the International Court of Justice (2027-2036),"Sing'Oei said.

"As the first African woman on the International Law Commission and now a Judge of the World Court, Judge Okowa is a trailblazer whose scholarship and practical expertise in international law have shaped global jurisprudence."

He added that her re-election would go beyond national interest, noting that it would represent a broader commitment to fairness, diversity and a rules-based international order.

Kenya, he said, is inviting its diplomatic partners to support Judge Okowa as she continues to serve the cause of global justice.

Judge Okowa was elected to the ICJ on November 13, 2025, after securing an absolute majority of votes during a United Nations Security Council session held in New York.

The President of the Security Council at the time, Michael Imran Kanu, informed UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock that Professor Okowa had obtained the required votes to fill a seat that became vacant on September 30, 2025.

In a letter following the Council's 10,040th meeting, Kanu confirmed that the election was conducted to select a new ICJ member and that Professor Okowa emerged victorious after obtaining an absolute majority.

Her election was widely hailed as a major diplomatic achievement for Kenya, underscoring the country's growing influence in international legal and governance institutions.

Born on January 1, 1965, in Kericho, Judge Okowa is an accomplished scholar and practitioner of public international law.

She serves as Professor of Public International Law and Director of Graduate Studies at Queen Mary University of London.

Her election to the ICJ builds on an illustrious record of international service, including her historic election in 2021 as the first African woman to the International Law Commission, where her term runs from 2023 to 2027.

With the launch of her candidature for a full term at the World Court, Kenya is seeking to consolidate its presence on the world's top judicial organ, which settles disputes between states and issues advisory opinions on matters of international law, further cementing the country's role in global legal diplomacy.