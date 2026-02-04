Zimbabwe: Content Queen or Rule Breaker? BAZ Warns Content Creators

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has issued a warning to digital content creators saying it will take enforcement action against those who distribute explicit material accessible to children.

In a statement, the national broadcast regulator said it was "seriously concerned" by the growing spread of indecent and obscene content on digital platforms including social media which is being viewed by audiences in Zimbabwe.

The Authority said all digital content consumed within the country regardless of the platform is subject to Zimbabwean law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Freedom of expression must be enjoyed responsibly, with due regard to the rights of others," the statement said citing Sections 61 and 86 of the Constitution which guarantee free speech but allow for legal limits in the public interest.

BAZ said its action is grounded in the Broadcasting Services Act which gives children the right to protection from content that may harm their moral and psychological development.

It also referred to the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act which bans the circulation of material considered indecent, obscene or harmful to public morals.

"Broadcasters and content creators must uphold public morality and national values as entrenched in the laws of Zimbabwe," the statement said.

The Authority warned that it will not tolerate the misuse of digital platforms in ways that violate the Constitution, national laws, or "the collective moral standards of the nation".

It added that enforcement measures will be taken against offenders to ensure compliance and to protect the public interest.

The warning comes amid public displeasure over online content recently shared on Facebook by one content creator identifying herself as Queen Nadia TV.

While digital creators have welcomed new opportunities for expression and income, regulators say the same platforms are now being used to spread material that may be harmful to children.

BAZ said the government remains committed to preserving the moral fabric of the nation and protecting minors from exposure to damaging digital material.