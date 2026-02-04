Rwanda Sends Humanitarian Aid to Mozambique After Severe Floods

3 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Prince Ruzigana

The government of Rwanda has dispatched 20 metric tons of food, medicines and emergency supplies to Mozambique, providing urgent relief to people affected by recent severe floods.

The deluge that submerged 45,000 hectares of crops and displaced more than 150,000 people has also caused widespread damage to infrastructure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday, February 3, said that a second shipment is expected in the coming days.

The most affected provinces of Gaza, Maputo, and Sofala have experienced heavy rain ranging 800 millimeters since early January.

Known for being most vulnerable to extreme weather events, Mozambique has been engaging the international community to express solidarity with those affected.

Rwanda has extended a helping hand to Mozambique in various sectors, including deployment of Rwandan forces to areas hit by terrorism and insecurity security since 2021.

