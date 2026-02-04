Namibia: President Calls for Stronger Legal Framework

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says a strong legal framework is needed to give confidence to the nation.

She was addressing parliamentarians during the opening of the third National Assembly session.

She said citizens must participate in national development and not be mere spectators.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called for laws that will ensure all citizens benefit and urged parliamentarians not to delay amendments to laws intended to restore the dignity of the nation and address bread-and-butter issues.

"They must be passed with urgency," she said.