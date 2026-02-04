Uganda: Health Ministry Dismisses Claims of Nipah Virus Outbreak in Uganda

The Ministry of Health has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that Uganda is experiencing an outbreak of Nipah virus, calling the claims false and misleading.

In an official statement, the Ministry said no cases of the virus have been recorded in the country and that all national disease surveillance systems remain fully operational.

"Uganda has not registered any case or outbreak of Nipah virus," said the Director General of Health Services, Dr Charles Olaro.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"No alerts, samples, or laboratory results suggestive of Nipah virus have been received or confirmed."

The clarification comes after a video circulated online alleging the presence of the deadly virus in Uganda.

Dr Olaro warned that spreading unverified information could create unnecessary fear and panic among the public.

"The public is therefore advised to disregard the circulating video and avoid sharing unverified information," he said, emphasizing that misinformation can undermine ongoing public health efforts.

Dr. Olaro added that the Ministry continues to work closely with national, regional, and international partners to monitor, detect, and respond to priority diseases. He assured the public that any confirmed public health threat would be communicated through official Ministry of Health channels.

"Ugandans are assured that the Ministry has strong capacity for detecting and responding to public health emergencies," he said, citing trained responders, established rapid response systems, and access to medical countermeasures.

Nipah virus is a rare but serious disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans or through close contact with an infected person.

The Ministry urged the public to remain vigilant, follow public health guidance, and seek medical attention if they experience unusual symptoms.