Uganda: Bobi Wine Says Military Has Occupied His Magere Home

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has accused the military of forcibly occupying his home in Magere, saying armed personnel re-entered and took full control of the premises on Monday night.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi said soldiers are now occupying his residence both inside and around the compound, denying his family access to the property.

He said the occupation follows an earlier incident on January 23, when armed men allegedly broke into the home and vandalised it. Kyagulanyi added that his family has since been blocked from assessing the damage or determining what items and documents may have been taken.

"We are still unable to assess the extent of the destruction caused to the house when they first broke it and vandalised it on January 23," Kyagulanyi said.

He further stated that no family member has been allowed back into the house since the initial raid.

Security authorities had not commented on the allegations by the time of publication.

Kyagulanyi, a former presidential candidate and leading opposition figure, has previously accused state security agencies of harassment and intimidation--claims the government has repeatedly denied.

Following a military raid on his residence on January 16, 2026, a day after the general election, Kyagulanyi went into hiding and is reportedly staying at an undisclosed location.

His legal team and some international observers have since raised concerns over his safety, citing what they describe as credible threats.

Meanwhile, his family home has remained under heavy security deployment. Reports indicate that Kyagulanyi's wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi, was recently hospitalised following injuries she allegedly sustained during a security operation at the residence