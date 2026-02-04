Malawi: Minister Mbiridzi Launches 2026 Tobacco Industry Afforestation, Urges Care for Seedlings

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Roza Mbiridzi, on Monday launched the 2026 Tobacco Industry Afforestation Initiative at Nankokota Primary School in Traditional Authority Ganya, Ntcheu District.

Speaking at the event, Mbiridzi urged all stakeholders to go beyond planting trees and ensure they are properly cared for until they grow.

"Planting trees is one thing, but taking care of them so that they grow is another," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The minister praised tobacco companies and other stakeholders for their continued commitment to tree planting, saying their efforts show responsibility towards environmental protection and not just profit-making.

She also called on local communities to support the initiative by planting more trees and protecting those already planted.

Tobacco Commission deputy chairperson, Ebbie Mathanda, said trees are critical to tobacco production, especially for curing, which depends heavily on firewood.

She said the commission plans to plant more than 43,000 trees on 20 hectares of land during this planting season.

"I am happy that we are planting different types of trees, including pine, blue gum and fruit trees. This mix is important for sustainability," said Mathanda.

Mathanda also appealed to government for continued support to strengthen afforestation efforts.

Meanwhile, Ngwenyama Inkosi Gomani V condemned the practice of building houses on hills and mountains, warning that it destroys forests and contributes to environmental degradation.

He said trees are essential for sustainable ecosystems and called on communities to protect natural landscapes.