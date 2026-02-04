Africa: Empowering Local Health Systems for Sustainable Impact - Inside Uganda's Push to Strengthen District Health Leadership

press release

Across the winding corridors of district health offices in Uganda, a quiet but profound transformation is taking place. It is not marked by grand announcements or sweeping reforms, but by the steady, deliberate strengthening of the systems that keep communities healthy.

Guided by the World Health Organization's District Health Management Team (DHM), district teams are steadily redefining what it means to deliver resilient, people-centered healthcare, one dataset, one mentorship session, and one emergency response at a time.

At the heart of this national shift lies a mission both ambitious and pragmatic: to build district health systems that deliver services effectively, withstand shocks, and lead their own development with confidence and autonomy.

"We are building systems that not only withstand shocks but also deliver consistently, even in the absence of emergencies. Districts should be the drivers of their own health agendas," Andrew Bakainaga, WHO District Health Management- Lead

This philosophy of empowerment is more than a slogan. It is the engine behind a far-reaching effort to embed expertise, accountability, and self-reliance at the district level.

A Model Rooted in Local Leadership

To put this vision into practice, WHO has deployed nine regional teams across the country: specialists in health systems, disease surveillance, and monitoring and evaluation who work hand in hand with District Health Management Teams. These are not distant advisors but partners who sit in planning meetings, walk through health facilities, study data trends, and guide districts as they refine their strategies.

The support they provide is comprehensive: tailored capacity building, regular performance assessments, improved data systems, and practical tools that strengthen day-to-day service delivery. Yet the model remains resolutely district-led. The goal is not to replace existing structures but to elevate them, strengthening their ability to plan, execute, and sustain their own priorities.

Because every district is different; urban or rural, stable or hosting refugees, vulnerable to outbreaks or chronically under-resourced, this localized approach ensures solutions fit context, not the other way around.

Data as the Driver of Better Decisions

One of the clearest signs of progress is the growing transformation of district data systems. For years, many districts struggled with incomplete reporting and limited analytic capacity, leaving decision-makers to rely on intuition rather than evidence. Through targeted mentorship, WHO has helped districts modernize the way they gather, interpret, and apply health data.

For the first time in some regions, district health management teams are using real-time data to strategically deploy health workers, respond to early signs of disease outbreaks, and refine their planning cycles. What was once an administrative burden is now a guiding compass; proof that when districts understand their own numbers, they can shape their own trajectory.

Resilience Forged Through Crisis

Uganda's recent history is marked by repeated public health emergencies: COVID-19, Ebola, Cholera, Anthrax, and, most recently, Mpox. Each outbreak has tested the strength of district health systems, often stretching them to their limits. Yet these same crises have also catalyzed deeper resilience.

District teams have integrated lessons from emergency response into long-term structures, improving coordination, upgrading surveillance systems, and training health workers to respond swiftly and confidently. As a result, districts are not only better prepared for emerging threats but also ensure that routine services continue even when emergencies strike.

When Knowledge Becomes Action

Beyond on-the-ground support, WHO teams are helping districts capture and share the innovations that emerge from their daily work. Best practices, case studies, and lessons learned are being documented and shared with policymakers, shaping stronger national strategies and enabling districts to learn from one another.

A growing culture of shared learning is taking root, where ideas born in one district inspire change across the country.

Measuring the Impact: Key Achievements

The results of this district-focused model are increasingly tangible:

Achievement Area Impact Multi-hazard risk assessments completed in key districts 59 districts Districts equipped with robust contingency plans 70% Public health emergencies effectively managed 9 emergencies Disease reporting accuracy improvement 80% → 100% Disease reporting timeliness improvement 55% → 75%

Additionally, independent research confirms elevated district engagement, strong correlation to progress toward Universal Health Coverage, and measurable improvements in health access; all demonstrating that district-based field presence is a strategic investment rather than a cost.

These results reflect a deeper reality: when district systems are empowered, the dividends are broad, long-lasting, and transformative.

Navigating Challenges Amid Declining Resources

Yet this progress is unfolding against a backdrop of shrinking resources. National investment in health remains far below continental commitments, and external assistance, particularly from historically strong U.S.-funded programs, has decreased sharply. Implementing partners that once supported routine services and emergency coordination have scaled down, leaving districts more vulnerable.

These financial constraints underscore the urgency of strengthening district systems that can withstand resource fluctuations and maintain resilient, effective services.

Charting the Way Forward

To sustain and expand the gains achieved, evidence points to several strategic priorities:

Scaling data/evidence-driven planning and budgeting to all Districts

Scaling WHO's district-support model to the remaining unassessed districts

Concentrating investment in high-need areas

Designating high-performing districts as centres of excellence

Developing a global replication model that adapts Uganda's experience to other countries

Uganda's evolving story is one of quiet determination, of districts learning to lead with confidence, of data reshaping decisions, and of communities reaping the benefits of stronger, more resilient health systems. It is a story still being written, but its trajectory is clear: a future in which every district has the capacity, tools, and leadership to protect its people's health.