Sudan Affirms Full Cooperation With UN Security Council Expert Team On Darfur

Port Sudan, 3 January 2026 (SUNA) - The government of Sudan reaffirmed its commitment to full cooperation with the UN Security Council's sanctions expert team tasked with Resolution 1591 concerning the Darfur region, the Director of the Peace and Humanitarian Affairs Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Jaafar Soumi Toto, stated.

Ambassador Soumi Toto told reporters that the National Coordination Office for Handling Resolution 1591 received the expert team this Tuesday, morning. The team includes a regional expert and a humanitarian affairs expert, in the framework of a visit aimed at reviewing facts and gathering information on the situation in Darfur, with particular focus on violations, especially the recent events in the city of El-Fashir.

He indicated that a meeting was held with the expert team during which they were briefed on the schedule of meetings and consultations that would take place, at their request, with relevant state bodies. Arrangements were also made for a meeting with Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Chair of the High Committee for UN Affairs, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Jabr.

Ambassador Soumi Toto added that the coordination office provided a comprehensive briefing on its operations, emphasizing the government's commitment to full cooperation and facilitation of the team's work in Sudan, enabling it to prepare a clear and transparent report reflecting the realities on the ground, particularly in Darfur and El-Fashir.

He further revealed that the expert team also received a briefing from Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid, who reviewed a range of facts and information concerning the general situation in Sudan, including developments in the conflict, political aspects, and ongoing transformations, as well as the government's determination to achieve a lasting and comprehensive peace that preserves Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and the dignity of its people.

Ambassador Soumi Toto noted that meetings with the expert team will continue today, tomorrow, and the day after, reiterating the government's commitment to cooperation with all UN bodies to enable the expert team to prepare its reports for submission to the UN Security Council.