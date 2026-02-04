South Africa Targets Tourism Growth Through Investment, Connectivity and Visa Reforms

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says South Africa is strengthening its tourism growth strategy through investment promotion, improved air connectivity and visa reforms, as the country deepens engagement with key Asian markets.

De Lille was speaking in Singapore this week during a visit that included engagements with the Singapore Tourism Board, Singapore's Minister of National Development Alvin Tan, and tourism sector stakeholders.

She said discussions focused on increasing tourist arrivals from Singapore and the broader South-East Asian region, as well as presenting bankable tourism investment projects in South Africa.

In 2025, South Africa welcomed 9 827 Singaporeans in the country, which is a 4.7% increase compared to the previous year.

"Thank you for contributing to South Africa's record-breaking 10.48 million international arrivals that we recorded between January and December 2025," De Lille told the Singapore Tourism Board.

"Last year, we had our first Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit and we are now building up to the second instalment this year in September. Our message is: Tourism Policy is Economic Policy and South Africa's tourism sector is open for business."

De Lille said while Singaporeans who travel to South Africa enjoy hospitality and wildlife, there is more to offer.

"To improve ease of access, South Africa's Home Affairs Department is rolling out the Electronic Visa Authorisation system. This is game changer. Applicants can apply for a visa on their phones or computers without visiting an office. The application is processed within 24 hours. There is no human adjudication."

De Lille said while Singaporeans do not require a visa to travel to South Africa, passport holders from Indonesia, India, China, and Mexico will benefit from the efficiency of the system.

"We are also looking at how we can increase the frequency of flights to South Africa. Singapore, as a central connectivity hub in South-East Asia, is key for us to increase travellers to South Africa.

"Currently, Singapore Airlines SQ, has 12 flights per week to South Africa, and we would like to see more flights from the region. And here we have made great progress, in collaboration with the private sector and law enforcement.

"The private sector has invested in the SECURA app, with panic buttons that give visitors access to emergency services," the Minister said.

De Lille told the meeting that the Department of Tourism invested R174.5 million to deploy over 2 300 Tourism Monitors at key tourist attractions across the country.

"Following the successful hosting of the G20 Summit in South Africa, next year we will host the Special Davos World Economic Forum meeting. Our world-class MICE infrastructure is being lauded globally, and that is what we'll continue to promote," the minister said.