South Africa: 82 Prisoners Still On the Run After Escaping Eastern Cape Police Custody

MEC Xolile Nqatha said 82 prisoners remain at large after escaping Eastern Cape police custody over three financial years provincewide.

Wrongful releases, transport escapes and police negligence caused the breakouts with disciplinary action taken yearly, the provincial department told legislators.

Dozens of prisoners are still on the run after breaking out of Eastern Cape police stations.

Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha revealed that 82 escaped prisoners remain at large across the province.

The figures were provided in written replies to questions from the Democratic Alliance in the Bhisho legislature.

More than 160 detainees escaped from police custody across the province during the past three financial years. Many were later rearrested but dozens have never been found.

In 2022/23, 43 prisoners escaped. Police rearrested 21 but 22 remain missing.

In 2023/24, 58 prisoners escaped. Police rearrested 32 but 26 remain at large.

In 2024/25, 36 prisoners escaped. Police rearrested 19 but 17 are still missing.

From April to date in the current 2025/26 financial year, 30 prisoners have already escaped. Police rearrested 13 but 17 remain at large.

The escapes happened across Alfred Ndzo, Amathole, Buffalo City, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, Nelson Mandela Bay, OR Tambo and Sarah Baartman districts. Dozens of police stations were affected.

Nqatha said the main causes include wrongful release, escapes during transport and negligence by police members.

Disciplinary action was taken each year. This included warnings, suspensions, dismissals, counselling and cases where members were cleared.

Democratic Alliance MPL Yusuf Cassim said the figures show serious failures in supervision and accountability.

The party blamed the poor state of police holding cells. Some stations have no holding cells at all. Others have cells that cannot be used because of severe decay.

The legislature urged SAPS to urgently assist stations in building and fixing proper holding facilities.