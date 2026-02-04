Africa: Somalia, UN Envoys Discuss Horn of Africa Stability

3 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's deputy foreign minister on Monday met senior United Nations envoys to discuss evolving security and political developments in the Horn of Africa, officials said.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Issa Mahmoud Mursal received the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Huang Cong, alongside the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, at the ministry's headquarters in Mogadishu.

The meeting was attended by the ministry's Permanent Secretary Hamza Haadow, the Director General for East African Affairs Mohamed Fatir, and other senior officials.

Talks focused on the changing dynamics in the Horn of Africa, with both sides underscoring the importance of peace, stability and regional cooperation. Mursal reaffirmed the Federal Government of Somalia's readiness to play a constructive role in strengthening regional peace, security and cooperation.

The two sides also stressed the need for better coordination of international efforts and highlighted the critical role of regional and continental African organisations in achieving lasting stability and sustainable peace.

The meeting reflected what officials described as strengthening cooperation between Somalia and the United Nations in support of peace and development across the Horn of Africa.

