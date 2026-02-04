Somalia: Somali Elders Denounce 'Land Grabbing' and Illegal Development in Coastal Areas

Jazeera, Somalia — Traditional elders from Somalia's Shiikhaal Jazeera and Shiikhaal Gandarshe clans on Tuesday warned against what they described as systematic land grabbing and illegal development projects in their coastal territories near the capital, Mogadishu.

Speaking after a consultative meeting held in Jazeera, within the South West State administration, the elders raised alarm over the future of the neighbouring Jazeera and Gandarshe areas, which lie along the Indian Ocean coastline south of Mogadishu.

Unauthorized megaprojects

The community leaders said private companies and influential businessmen were carrying out aggressive land expansion to facilitate large-scale projects, including private ports, commercial centres and investment zones, without consulting local residents or following legal procedures.

"We are witnessing companies seizing vast tracts of land while completely ignoring the rights of communities that have lived here for generations," one elder said, requesting anonymity due to security concerns.

They accused developers of operating without accountability, warning that unchecked expansion could lead to displacement of local populations.

Call for government intervention

The elders issued an urgent appeal to the Federal Government of Somalia and the South West State authorities to intervene and protect what they described as ancestral land and natural resources.

They alleged that some developers were using private security forces and financial influence to enforce land claims, describing the situation as "naked looting" that undermines the rule of law and social cohesion.

Resource exploitation fears

The coastal stretch between Jazeera and Gandarshe is known for its natural beauty and growing tourism potential. Elders warned that valuable assets, including beachfront land and potential oil resources, were increasingly being targeted for illegal exploitation.

"The local people are excluded from decision-making and do not consent to these projects," the elders said in a joint statement, cautioning that continued marginalisation could threaten peace and coexistence in the region.

They concluded by urging all parties involved to respect Somali law and community rights, and to halt activities that could trigger conflict or instability.