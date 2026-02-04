Kenya: Senate Watchdog Committee Summon Governor Njuki Over Mysterious Walkout From Audit Hearing

Nairobi — The Senate's County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) is moving to forcibly summon Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki after he abruptly vanished from Parliament moments before facing Senators over damaging audit queries, in what lawmakers described as a blatant act of contempt and an attempt to evade accountability.

Governor Njuki was scheduled to appear before CPAC to answer questions on the management of public funds during the 2024/25 financial year. Instead, just as the Committee prepared to commence the hearing, the Governor walked away from the Parliamentary precincts under unclear circumstances.

Parliamentary orderlies dispatched to retrieve him failed to locate either the Governor or his staff, with officials confirming that he had disappeared from the designated holding room without notifying the Committee.

Inside the hearing room, Senators reacted with outrage, terming the Governor's conduct unprecedented, reckless, and unbecoming of a State officer entrusted with billions in public resources.

CPAC Chairperson Senator Moses Kajwang' announced that the Committee would invoke its constitutional powers to compel the Governor's appearance.

"We shall summon him. Parliament cannot be treated with such disdain," Senator Kajwang' said, noting that the Committee had assembled fully and was ready to proceed before discovering that the county chief had fled.

The Committee ruled that Governor Njuki's actions violated Article 125 of the Constitution, which grants Parliament powers equivalent to those of the High Court, including the authority to summon witnesses and demand evidence.

Senator Kajwang' further warned that the Governor's conduct may attract criminal sanctions under the Powers and Privileges Act, which safeguards the authority of Parliament.

"Walking away from a parliamentary committee is not a trivial matter. It is a criminal offence. If necessary, we will ask the Director of Public Prosecutions to institute criminal proceedings," he said.

Senator Samson Cherarkey accused the Governor of running away from scrutiny, arguing that the walkout was a calculated move to avoid confronting serious audit findings.

"The guilty fear accountability. That is why he ran," Senator Cherarkey charged, adding that Governor Njuki has a history of resisting appearances before CPAC.

Senators pointed to troubling revelations in the Auditor-General's report, particularly the deteriorating state of public health facilities in Tharaka Nithi County--findings that lawmakers said were especially troubling given that Governor Njuki chairs the Health Committee at the Council of Governors.

Senator Enock Wambua accused the county administration of deliberately failing to operationalise the Facilities Improvement Fund, a legally mandated mechanism designed to ensure health facilities retain and utilise their own revenues for maintenance, equipment, and infrastructure upgrades.

According to the Auditor-General, the failure to establish the fund resulted in revenues collected by health facilities being swept into the County Revenue Fund, effectively stripping hospitals of financial autonomy and exposing the money to diversion for unrelated expenditures.

Senator Wambua further disclosed that the county voided transactions amounting to Sh400 million during the financial year, a matter he said demanded urgent explanation from the Governor.

"This Committee was the right forum for those answers. The Governor chose to run instead," he said.

CPAC will formally issue a summons to Governor Njuki, detailing the date and time he must appear before the Committee, even as Senators signalled that criminal sanctions remain on the table should he continue to defy Parliament.