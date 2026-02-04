Kenya: Senators Move to Ban Political Branding On Public Projects

Nairobi — Senators have renewed calls for a ban on the use of elected leaders' names or images on publicly funded projects, following concerns raised over political branding in Kitui County.

The issue arose after an official county tax waiver advertisement featured a prominent portrait of Governor Julius Malombe, prompting criticism from members of the Senate County Public Accounts Committee.

Senator Okong'o Omogeni and Senator Edwin Sifuna condemned the practice, arguing that it amounts to misuse of public funds and misleads citizens into associating taxpayer-funded initiatives with individual officeholders.

The lawmakers noted that branding public projects with politicians' images often inflates advertising costs and blurs the line between public service and political promotion.

They indicated that the Senate is considering a formal ban on placing the names or likenesses of elected officials on public infrastructure, advertisements, and promotional materials.

"All public resources belong to the taxpayers, not to the individuals temporarily holding office," the senators said, emphasizing that government projects should reflect institutional ownership rather than personal credit.