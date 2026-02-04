Kenya: Sifuna Questions Source of Linda Ground Financing

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has revealed that the ongoing consultative forums dubbed Linda Ground are not funded from the party's account.

The initiative which being spearheaded by Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga and Chairperson Gladys Wanga was launched last month at Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra Constituency, with the aim of gathering views from ODM delegates countrywide on whether the 20 year old party should enter into a pre-coalition talks with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA

In his first tell all interview with Citizen TV, Sifuna, who is among the official signatories to the party's bank account, confirmed has not signed off on any monies to be used for such functions.

"'I can state authoritatively here that the money and the resources you see being spent in those ODM rallies, the so-called Linda Ground forums, are not coming from ODM headquarters," Sifuna stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He went ahead to state that the last funds released from the party's accounts were used during the ODM 20th-anniversary celebrations at the coast.

The Oburu - Wanga faction of ODM has so far held Linda Ground forums in Kakamega, Busia, Kisii and Nyamira counties.

The ODM Deputy Party Leader Geodfrey Ososti, over the weekend claimed that he was not informed when the meetings were held in Western Kenya and was never involved, despite his senior position in the party.

He questioned whether his omission was deliberate coming days after Wanga told a public rally that they had lined up a party officials to present at yet to be scheduled National Delegates Conference. She however did not mention Sifuna and Ososti.