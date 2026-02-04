Malawi: Kaposi Sarcoma On the Rise As Malawi Faces Growing Cancer Threat

Malawi is facing a worrying rise in cases of Kaposi sarcoma, a form of cancer that mainly attacks people with weakened immune systems, health authorities have warned.

Officials from the Ministry of Health say the country is now recording nearly 3,000 new cases of Kaposi sarcoma every year, making it one of the most common cancers affecting Malawians.

Kaposi sarcoma is a type of cancer that develops in the lining of blood and lymph vessels. It often appears as dark or purple skin lesions, but it can also affect internal organs such as the lungs, liver and digestive system, where it becomes more difficult to detect and treat.

The disclosure comes as Malawi prepares to join the rest of the world in commemorating World Cancer Day on February 4, under the global theme "United by Unique", which emphasises the need for patient-centred cancer care.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement signed by Principal Secretary for Health, Dan Namarika, the ministry says cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in Malawi, largely driven by viral infections such as HIV, as well as lifestyle factors including smoking, alcohol abuse and poor diets.

Kaposi sarcoma is closely linked to HIV, and medical experts warn that people living with HIV are at much higher risk of developing the disease if they are not on consistent treatment or if their immunity is low.

Health officials say the rising numbers are a serious public health concern, as many patients seek medical help late, when the disease has already spread and become harder to manage.

"Late diagnosis is one of our biggest challenges. Many people ignore early symptoms or attribute them to other illnesses, only to come to hospital when the cancer is already advanced," reads part of the ministry's statement.

Despite the growing threat, the Ministry of Health says treatment services for Kaposi sarcoma are now available in all district hospitals, with the National Cancer Center in Lilongwe offering specialised care including surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

However, experts warn that access to care remains uneven, especially for people in rural areas who face long distances, high transport costs and limited information about cancer services.

Executive Director for Cancer Survivors Quest, Chikhulupiliro Ng'ombe, has called for urgent public awareness campaigns to help people recognise symptoms early and seek timely treatment.

"Kaposi sarcoma is not just a medical issue, it is a social and economic threat. People are dying simply because they do not know what the signs mean or where to go for help," said Ng'ombe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that without aggressive awareness and screening programmes, Malawi risks seeing even higher cancer-related deaths in the coming years.

As the country marks World Cancer Day, health authorities are urging Malawians to take cancer seriously, get regular check-ups, adhere to HIV treatment, and avoid risky lifestyles -- warning that failure to act now could turn the rising cancer burden into a national crisis.