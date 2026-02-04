Kenya: Uhuru, Gachagua Working Quietly to Consolidate Mt Kenya - Malala

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua are working together behind the scenes to consolidate the Mt Kenya political bloc.

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala revealed the cooperation between Kenyatta and Gachagua was already underway and that recent political leadership changes within Jubilee Party were part of efforts to ease tensions and harmonize interests between the two camps.

"Already DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta are working together. It is only a matter of days," said Malala during an interview on TV47.

Malala cited recent changes within Jubilee's leadership as evidence of a thaw between the parties, arguing that the move was aimed at reducing hostility and creating space for cooperation in the region.

"That is why you saw even Jeremiah Kioni, who was the Jubilee Party Secretary-General, was removed from the position and someone a bit reasonable was added," Malala said.

According to the DCP leader, the restructuring within Jubilee was meant to eliminate friction between the two parties, which draw much of their support from Mt Kenya.

"We don't want animosity between Jubilee and DCP," the official added.

Neither Kenyatta nor Gachagua has publicly confirmed the alleged cooperation, but recent signals from their allies suggest growing consensus on the need to avoid fragmentation of the Mt Kenya vote.

This comes days after Kenyatta's office denied that Former President Kenyatta had called for a Mt Kenya leaders meeting to unite behind Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an official statement released by the office, the former President distanced himself from viral posts circulating online, saying they are unauthorized and do not in any way reflect his views or official position.

"The Office of the 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta has observed with concern the deliberate circulation of false and misleading content on social media platforms. These posts are unauthorized and do not in any way present the views or position of H.E Uhuru Kenyatta," the statement said.

The office clarified that any official communication from Mr Kenyatta or his team will only be shared through established and verified channels, including the Office of the 4th President and the official Jubilee Party platforms.

"We wish to remind the public that any official communication from the retired President or his office will only be disseminated through our established and verified channels," the statement added, noting that the office remains committed to timely and accurate communication.

The warning comes amid heightened political temperatures and increased online misinformation, where prominent political figures are often targeted with fabricated statements designed to provoke public reaction or influence political discourse.

The office urged Kenyans to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it on social media, warning that the spread of falsehoods undermines public trust and disrespects the dignity of the Office of the President, even after retirement.