Namibia: President Takes Aim At MPs Wanting to Score Political Points

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has taken aim at some parliamentarians who she says use debates merely to score political points.

The president made these remarks on Tuesday during the opening of the eighth parliament.

"Some parliamentarians may be attempting to score political points through debates. However, I strongly believe the majority of our people want to see parliamentarians performing their fundamental constitutional duties of making laws, which will guide and address the actual needs of our citizens," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said because they hold diverse political views as elected public representatives, they should be united by a common goal - the prosperity and well-being of the Namibian people.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said democracy relies on differing opinions, but it survives through shared commitment to national interest.

She called on parliamentarians, regardless of their political affiliation, to rise above partisanship, to conduct themselves with dignity and to restore public confidence.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that robust debate is a cornerstone of democracy but it must always be conducted with respect, discipline and purpose.

"Our people expect their representatives in parliament to work diligently. They want debates that lead to solutions, laws that improve lives and oversight that reinforces governance in a timely manner," she noted.

The rule of law, she said, remains the foundation of peace, justice and sustainable development, adding that no individual, authority or institution is above the law.

The president said the government's commitment to accountability, transparency and the fight against corruption remains strong.

"This is not about witch-hunting, but about restoring and maintaining public trust in our institutions,' said the president.

She also maintained that the wealth generated should benefit many people, not just a few, and that parliament must ensure that Namibia's natural resources are used responsibly and sustainably.