Uganda: Fact-Check - Viral Video Claiming Ugandan Health Minister Announced Nipah Virus in Kasese Is False

4 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)

A video circulating on TikTok claims to show Uganda's Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, announcing an outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kasese District. The claim is misleading.

The video further alleges that Uganda is headed for a nationwide lockdown following the purported outbreak.

However, the Dismis Fake News Desk has established that there is no confirmed Nipah virus outbreak in Kasese or anywhere in Uganda.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Ministry of Health has officially dismissed online rumours alleging deaths or infections linked to Nipah virus, and no lockdown has been announced by the minister or the government.

Further checks show that the footage used in the viral clip is old and taken out of context. The original video dates back to 12 June 2019, when Dr Aceng addressed the media about an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) situation in Kasese District.

At the time, Uganda had confirmed an Ebola case involving a child who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and health authorities were conducting contact tracing and response measures.

In that 2019 briefing, Ebola, not Nipah virus was the subject of the minister's communication.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that has been reported mainly in parts of South and Southeast Asia, including India and Bangladesh.

While recent reports have documented cases in India, there is no evidence of Nipah virus transmission in Uganda.

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to monitor emerging infectious diseases globally, but Uganda has not reported any Nipah virus cases or outbreaks.

Health-related misinformation can cause unnecessary fear and panic. The public is advised to rely on official health authorities and credible news sources when encountering alarming claims online.

Verdict: FALSE

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.