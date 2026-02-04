Uganda: Fact-Check - Viral Video Claiming Ugandan Health Minister Announced Nipah Virus in Kasese Is False

A video circulating on TikTok claims to show Uganda's Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, announcing an outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kasese District. The claim is misleading.

The video further alleges that Uganda is headed for a nationwide lockdown following the purported outbreak.

However, the Dismis Fake News Desk has established that there is no confirmed Nipah virus outbreak in Kasese or anywhere in Uganda.

The Ministry of Health has officially dismissed online rumours alleging deaths or infections linked to Nipah virus, and no lockdown has been announced by the minister or the government.

Further checks show that the footage used in the viral clip is old and taken out of context. The original video dates back to 12 June 2019, when Dr Aceng addressed the media about an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) situation in Kasese District.

At the time, Uganda had confirmed an Ebola case involving a child who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and health authorities were conducting contact tracing and response measures.

In that 2019 briefing, Ebola, not Nipah virus was the subject of the minister's communication.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that has been reported mainly in parts of South and Southeast Asia, including India and Bangladesh.

While recent reports have documented cases in India, there is no evidence of Nipah virus transmission in Uganda.

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to monitor emerging infectious diseases globally, but Uganda has not reported any Nipah virus cases or outbreaks.

Health-related misinformation can cause unnecessary fear and panic. The public is advised to rely on official health authorities and credible news sources when encountering alarming claims online.

Verdict: FALSE