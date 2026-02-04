Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Rebukes U.S. Senator Over 'Demeaning' Remarks On Uganda

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has issued a firm public rebuke to U.S. Senator Jim Risch, rejecting what he described as demeaning and degrading language directed at Uganda and its military leadership.

Senator Risch had called for sanctions against Uganda and a review of bilateral military cooperation, alleging that the president's son had "crossed a red line."

He warned that the United States would not tolerate "instability and recklessness" affecting American personnel, interests and civilians in the region.

In a strongly worded post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, Gen. Muhoozi challenged the senator's assertions and tone, asserting Uganda's sovereignty and dignity.

"My name is not 'Commander @mkainerugaba.' My name is General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. What 'red line' have I crossed according to you? You can re-evaluate whatever you want as far as our cooperation is concerned, but you will never demean and degrade us. You will never make us your slaves," he wrote.

Muhoozi emphasized that while Uganda remains open to partnerships grounded in mutual respect, it will not tolerate intimidation or rhetoric he described as neocolonial.

He stressed that Uganda's military and political leadership will continue to defend the country's sovereignty and national pride in all international engagements.

The CDF's remarks come days after he publicly apologised to the United States following controversial social media posts in which he accused the US Embassy in Kampala of undermining military cooperation and allegedly aiding opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Those posts, which included threats to suspend cooperation between the UPDF and the US Embassy--including operations linked to Somalia--were later deleted after consultations with the American ambassador.

"I want to apologise to our great friends the United States for my earlier tweets that I have now deleted. I was being fed with wrong information," Muhoozi said, adding that discussions with the U.S. envoy had resolved the matter and that bilateral military cooperation would continue as usual.

"I have spoken with the US Ambassador to our country and everything is okay. We are going to continue our military cooperation as usual," he stated.

Muhoozi also credited Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, for helping ease tensions through diplomatic engagement.

Despite the apology and clarification, Senator Risch's subsequent remarks triggered strong reactions among Ugandans, many of whom criticised what they viewed as condescending and inappropriate language from a foreign official.

Security analysts noted that any suspension of cooperation could significantly affect regional counterterrorism operations in the Horn of Africa.

The Minister for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, also weighed in, stating that "the CDF doesn't speak for the government of Uganda," highlighting the distinction between military statements and official government policy.

Uganda and the United States have long maintained close security ties, particularly in counterterrorism, peacekeeping, and regional stability efforts in Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ugandan officials maintain that international partnerships must be based on mutual respect, equality and non-interference in domestic affairs.

Gen. Muhoozi's latest response underscores Uganda's position that while the country remains open to strategic partnerships, it will firmly resist any attempt to undermine its sovereignty or dignity on the global stage.