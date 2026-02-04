Uganda: Disability MPs Elections - Joyce Can, Mpindi Bumali Lead As Minister Asamo Loses Seat

4 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The elections for Members of Parliament representing persons with disabilities have concluded, with Joyce Acan Okeny emerging as the top candidate, securing 602 votes.

Minister for Disability, Hellen Asamo, failed to retain her seat, polling 228 votes.

"The people with disabilities have spoken, and we're proud of the new representatives," said an official representing persons with disabilities.

Incumbents Mpindi Bumali, who received 560 votes, and Alex Ndezi retained their seats. Raula Kanushu, the National female legislator for persons with disabilities, was unopposed and continues in office.

New entrants Acan Joyce Okeny and Robert Ssewagudde, who garnered 530 votes, join the returning representatives, rounding out the PWD parliamentary delegation for the next term.

