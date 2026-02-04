The Chief Justice of Zambia, Mumba Malila, has urged African judiciaries to institutionalise Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and prioritise judicial wellness as a key reform to tackle case backlogs and improve the quality of justice.

Speaking virtually at the 27th Annual Judges' Conference at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Justice Malila said the efficiency of courts depends on the wellbeing of judicial officers.

"The efficiency of any justice system is inseparable from the physical, mental, emotional and institutional wellbeing of its judicial officers," he told judges and judicial officers from Uganda.

Justice Malila highlighted that courts across Africa face mounting caseloads, persistent backlogs, limited resources, and rising public expectations.

These pressures, he said, contribute to "stress, exhaustion, vicarious trauma and burnout among judges and magistrates," which ultimately affect performance and the quality of justice delivered.

Placing ADR at the centre of judicial reform, Justice Malila described it as an authentically African system of justice.

"ADR is not a secondary or lesser form of justice. It is, in many ways, Africa's original justice system; restorative, participatory and community-centred," he said.

"If we embrace it deliberately, we will not only decongest our courts but also protect the wellbeing of our judges and the dignity of those we serve."

He noted that colonial legal systems displaced traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms, leaving formal courts burdened with rigid procedures, delays and high costs that often alienate citizens.

Many justice seekers, he said, continue to rely on informal or community-based mechanisms, with formal courts handling only a fraction of disputes.

Justice Malila defined judicial wellness as the holistic maintenance of mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health, supported by functional systems.

He warned that overcrowded dockets, marathon hearings and chronic delays undermine both personal wellbeing and institutional effectiveness.

"ADR offers a practical remedy by reducing the volume and duration of trials, easing workloads and allowing judges to focus on complex cases that require formal adjudication, while promoting faster and consensual resolutions," he said.

He concluded by warning that "a justice system that overwhelms its judges cannot deliver timely or fair outcomes," urging African judiciaries to redesign systems that prioritise wellness, efficiency and public trust.

The conference also featured technical sessions on judicial wellness and ADR in commercial justice administration, along with plenary discussions on practical pathways for reform.