Uganda: Police Urge Men Facing Domestic Violence to Speak Out

Men experiencing domestic violence are being urged to report their cases to police, with authorities dismissing the perception that only women are listened to or protected.

Racheal Kawala, the spokesperson for Kampala Police Metropolitan says there is a widespread belief among men that reporting abuse will lead to ridicule or dismissal. However, she insists this perception is wrong.

"At the police, we welcome all kinds of people. Even if it is a man who has come to report, we shall handle you the same way we handle women," Kawala explains. "That belief that police only listen to women is not true."

According to Kawala, many men hesitate to report abuse because of fear -- fear of shame, judgment, and how society will view them.

Some men worry about being laughed at or perceived as weak if they report being beaten or mistreated by a woman. Others fear losing respect in their communities.

"They ask themselves, how will society see me going to the police and saying I have been beaten by a woman?" she says. "Most men think about what people will say. They think they will be seen as not man enough."

This fear often keeps them silent, even in serious cases.

Kawala recalls an incident involving a man whose arm was severely burned. Despite advice to report the matter to police, he refused because he feared embarrassment.

"He said he would be ashamed. He kept asking, what will people say?" she recounts.

While psychological torture is common, Kawala says domestic violence against men takes many forms.

Some men are physically assaulted or battered but choose not to report. Others experience economic or financial abuse. In some households where women are the primary earners, men who are unemployed may be subjected to humiliation or mistreatment.

"There are very many forms of abuse," Kawala says. "Some are psychologically tortured. Some are beaten. Some suffer economic abuse."

She also notes that there have been cases where men have taken their own lives after enduring prolonged psychological abuse.

"Psychological torture can push someone to the edge," she says.

Although police do receive reports from men, Kawala acknowledges that the numbers are much lower compared to cases reported by women.

"At a lower scale, we have cases, but most cases we receive are from women," she says. "That does not mean men do not suffer. Many suffer in silence."

Some men believe domestic violence is a private matter that should be handled within the home. Others believe they are strong enough to manage the situation on their own.

"They think, 'I am a man, I can handle this.' But that is wrong," Kawala stresses.

Police assure the public that all victims are treated equally, regardless of gender. Cases reported by men are investigated, and if evidence shows wrongdoing, legal action is taken.

"Whether you are a man or a woman, come and report. Your case will be investigated," Kawala says. "If it comes out that the woman is in the wrong, the law will take its course."

She emphasizes that domestic violence affects both men and women, and the consequences -- including psychological trauma, physical injury, and social isolation -- can be equally severe.

Authorities are encouraging men to overcome fear and stigma and seek help. Reporting abuse is not a sign of weakness, Kawala says, but a step toward protection and justice.

"Most especially men, come and report cases of domestic

Police Urge Men Facing Domestic Violence to Speak Out violence," she urges. "Do not suffer in silence."