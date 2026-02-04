South Africa: Flood Victims Cry Foul After Food Parcels Given to Other People

The Limpopo premier's office is urging people left without food aid to notify their ward councillors

About 100 families in wards 28 and 29 of Makhado Municipality, Limpopo, say they have been neglected since deadly floods hit the province last month.

Residents whose homes were washed away or badly damaged by heavy rainfall say they did not receive emergency aid.

According to residents, food parcels were distributed on 21 January at the Hamutsha Community Hall. But they were given to some people not affected by the floods.

Fhatuwani Raphulu of the South African National Civic Organisation and chairperson of the Tshakhuma Community Development Service Delivery group, confirmed that many affected households had not received the food parcels.

Ward 28 councillor Mbangiseni Maraga (ANC) said many people had rushed to the hall when the food parcels arrived. In the confusion, many flood victims on the approved beneficiary list did not get the aid intended for them.

Maraga did not know if more food parcels will be sent.

Konanani Ramakulukusha of Tshiswiswini village described waking up at 3am on 20 January to find her home flooded. "There was nowhere to save my belongings, including food supplies, such as a 12.5kg bag of mealie meal, rice, and other food. The mealie meal and rice were completely soaked and had to be thrown away."

Ramakulukusha brews traditional beer and said she usually makes about R1,500 per month. But the floods have swept away all her firewood.

"We are a family of five. We cannot depend only on my daughter's salary as a domestic worker," she said. "Although I receive a social grant, it isn't enough to cover all our expenses."

She did not get a food parcel.

Other residents urged the municipality to send food parcels.

Thilivhali Muavha, spokesperson for Premier Phophi Ramathuba, said the local municipality was meant to work with ward councillors to compile lists of affected residents.

Muavha urged residents who did not receive food parcels to report this to their ward councillors so they can be assisted.

Mpho Rathando, Makhado Municipality spokesperson, did not respond to our questions.