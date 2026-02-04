Kenya: Japanese Firm, AGL Set Up New Freight Forwarding Company in Nairobi

Nairobi — Japanese logistics firm Yusen Logistics and Africa Global Logistics (AGL) have jointly launched a new freight forwarding and logistics company, Yusen Africa (East Africa) Limited, headquartered in Nairobi.

The joint venture will operate from Kenya and serve the wider Eastern Africa region, offering integrated freight forwarding and logistics solutions to support the region's expanding trade and supply chain needs.

"Kenya will serve as a strategic gateway for regional operations, supporting key trade corridors including the Northern Corridor, the Central Corridor and the Ethiopia-Djibouti corridor," the two firms said in a joint statement.

They said the partnership combines AGL's strong regional footprint and local market expertise with Yusen Logistics' global network, digital platforms and international supply chain capabilities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Yusen Africa (East Africa) Limited will support customers across multiple sectors, including automotive, healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), infrastructure and industrial projects.

Demand for logistics services in Kenya has been rising, driven by the country's role as East Africa's trade gateway, ongoing infrastructure investments and increased e-commerce adoption.

This growth is reflected in recent data from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), which shows cargo handled at the Port of Mombasa rose by 10 per cent to 45.45 million metric tonnes last year.

In 2024, the port handled 40.99 million metric tonnes of cargo, an increase of 4.46 million metric tonnes year-on-year.

Container traffic also expanded to 2.11 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up from 2.00 million TEUs in 2024--an increase of 109,797 TEUs, or 5.5 per cent.

"We are honoured to inaugurate here in Nairobi the joint venture that combines AGL's expertise in the East Africa region with the strength of Yusen Logistics for the benefit of our customers," said Eric Melet, CEO of AGL International Logistics & Railways.

"This partnership will enable us to provide more integrated, efficient and high-value logistics solutions, while supporting the region's economic development."