Kenya: IEBC to Launch Ward-Based Mass Voter Registration On March 29

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will roll out a nationwide mass voter registration exercise starting March 29, IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon has announced.

Speaking on the preparations, Ethekon said the exercise will be conducted at the ward level to enhance accessibility and boost voter enrollment across the country.

The Commission urged all eligible Kenyans, particularly youth and first-time voters, to take advantage of the ongoing registration drive and enlist early, emphasizing that each new registration strengthens Kenya's democracy ahead of the 2027 polls.

"My team is working day and night to make sure that by March, which is next month, that we roll out that, and we expect the numbers to shoot up."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It can only shoot up, if we all put a concerted effort to mobilise and encourage those who have not registered to turn up for the registeration," he said.

He noted that the ongoing continuous voter registration has recorded low turnout, with only 200,000 new voters registered since September 2025.

The IEBC has set an ambitious target of registering 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"We are not really worried because of the low numbers. Um what you call continuous voters registration sorry is based at the constituencies and you know the many challenges our people have to access our constituency offices," he said.