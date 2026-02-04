Uganda: LC3 Candidates Make Final Preparations As Polls Near

4 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

With only hours remaining before the election of LC3 chairpersons and councillors, candidates in different parts of the country are making final preparations ahead of a decisive vote that will determine the composition of local councils.

In several areas, candidates have raised concerns about possible chaos during the elections, warning the Electoral Commission to ensure order and professionalism at polling stations.

"We have seen what happened in other elections and we demand that such chaos should not happen in this one," said Qusim Jumba, a candidate contesting for the LC3 chairperson seat in Nabweru Division.

In Rushere Town Council, some candidates have appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to restrain the involvement of the army in the electoral process, arguing that military presence has previously heightened tension.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Responding to the concerns, Electoral Commission spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said the Commission organises elections but is not responsible for disorder that may arise during polling.

"The Electoral Commission organises elections but is not responsible for the chaos. That is on the participants," Mucunguzi said.

He also urged voters across the country to turn up in large numbers and take part in the elections, emphasising the importance of local leaders in service delivery.

"Please, all the 21.6 million voters should come out and vote. These are the grassroots leaders who implement government programmes," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, persons with disabilities elected their representatives to Parliament. The Electoral Commission reported no incidents during the exercise, noting that voter turnout was good.

The LC3 elections scheduled for Wednesday will be followed by the election of the Female Member of Parliament representing the youth, which is set to take place on Friday this week.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.