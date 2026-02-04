Uganda: LC3 Candidates Make Final Preparations As Polls Near

With only hours remaining before the election of LC3 chairpersons and councillors, candidates in different parts of the country are making final preparations ahead of a decisive vote that will determine the composition of local councils.

In several areas, candidates have raised concerns about possible chaos during the elections, warning the Electoral Commission to ensure order and professionalism at polling stations.

"We have seen what happened in other elections and we demand that such chaos should not happen in this one," said Qusim Jumba, a candidate contesting for the LC3 chairperson seat in Nabweru Division.

In Rushere Town Council, some candidates have appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to restrain the involvement of the army in the electoral process, arguing that military presence has previously heightened tension.

Responding to the concerns, Electoral Commission spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said the Commission organises elections but is not responsible for disorder that may arise during polling.

"The Electoral Commission organises elections but is not responsible for the chaos. That is on the participants," Mucunguzi said.

He also urged voters across the country to turn up in large numbers and take part in the elections, emphasising the importance of local leaders in service delivery.

"Please, all the 21.6 million voters should come out and vote. These are the grassroots leaders who implement government programmes," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, persons with disabilities elected their representatives to Parliament. The Electoral Commission reported no incidents during the exercise, noting that voter turnout was good.

The LC3 elections scheduled for Wednesday will be followed by the election of the Female Member of Parliament representing the youth, which is set to take place on Friday this week.